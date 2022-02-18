Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in January

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,861,500 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

