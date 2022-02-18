Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in January

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,861,500 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Axtel Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axtel (AXTLF)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.