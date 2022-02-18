Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

