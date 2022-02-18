Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 16% Higher

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT) traded up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 144,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 43,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$19.48 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Get Aztec Minerals alerts:

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.