Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Backblaze updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 3.80 on Friday, reaching 10.07. 34,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,088. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 11.11 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 24.00.

Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

