Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

