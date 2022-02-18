Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

