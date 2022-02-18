Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 187,484 Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 187,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPHA opened at $3.60 on Friday. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

