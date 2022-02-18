Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 58,469 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BKE opened at $37.13 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.