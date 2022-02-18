Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 171,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.