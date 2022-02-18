Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.70.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

