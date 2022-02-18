Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.00

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.87 ($4.40).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

