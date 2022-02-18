Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CIB opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

