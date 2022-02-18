Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $23.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BMRC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,066. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

