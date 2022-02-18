Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNS. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

