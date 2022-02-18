Barclays Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $68.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 362,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,589,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

