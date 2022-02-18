Barclays PLC Acquires 25,333 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $83,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 217,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673,468 shares of company stock worth $2,255,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

