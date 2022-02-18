Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.