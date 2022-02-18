Barclays PLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $184.61 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.89 and a twelve month high of $201.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.54.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

