Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.