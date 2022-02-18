Barclays PLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

