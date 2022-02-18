Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 409.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SBOW stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $397.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

