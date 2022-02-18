Barclays PLC Sells 1,767 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $10.65 on Friday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

