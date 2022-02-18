Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

FCOM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

