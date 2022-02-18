Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes is well-poised to benefit from strength across businesses, solid product offerings and focus on innovation in the quarters ahead. The company’s policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks works in its favor. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings at the low end of the $1.83-$1.93 per share range, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12-18%. Organic sales are expected to grow 10% year over year. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in the aerospace aftermarket businesses due to low aircraft utilization is concerning. Issues with the supply chain and inflation in costs weigh on the company’s industrial business. International businesses are also exposed to related headwinds. Its earnings estimates have been stable for 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NYSE B opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

