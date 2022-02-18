Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

B stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

