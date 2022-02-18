Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.27. 110,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

