Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 650.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

