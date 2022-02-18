Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Watsco by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $257.95 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $287.85. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.86.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

