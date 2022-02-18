Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 4,602 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $61.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

