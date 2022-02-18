Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,111 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

