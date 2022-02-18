Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £31,911.81 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.54), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($43,182.42).

On Friday, February 11th, Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).

BEZ opened at GBX 483.20 ($6.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.19) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

