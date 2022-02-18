BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in January

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLHWF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BELIMO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Get BELIMO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $531.00 on Friday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,575.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.91.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.