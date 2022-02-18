Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.