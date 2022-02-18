Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.