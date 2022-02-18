Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $101,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

