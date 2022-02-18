BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,940 shares during the period. BeyondSpring comprises about 7.2% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of BeyondSpring worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 183,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

BYSI stock remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,318. The company has a market cap of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. On average, analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair lowered shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

