BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 17187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Specifically, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

