BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

