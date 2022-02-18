Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDSX. lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

BDSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($31.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

