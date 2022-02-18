BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 636,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,172. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $795.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BJRI. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

