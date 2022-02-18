BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 636,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,172. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $795.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
