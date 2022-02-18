BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

BJRI stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

