Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.80.
Black Hills stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,095. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
