BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

VIRX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

