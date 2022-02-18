BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 41,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Fortis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.