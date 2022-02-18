BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011,560 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In related news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Honest stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

