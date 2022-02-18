BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,393,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,014,000.
Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
