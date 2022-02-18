BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,393,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,014,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.