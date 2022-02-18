BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,242,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,335 over the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

