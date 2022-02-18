BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 648,656 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $12.57 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.