BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.51

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 129342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.