BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.51

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 129342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.