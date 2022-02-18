BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 72,365 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 25,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

